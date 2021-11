Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $47.4. Support for DOT/USD is present at $44.7. The Polkadot price analysis shows that the coin got rejected from further upside as the price went near $47.1. Earlier, the DOT was rejected at $47.6 on 11th November, and it seems like bears are tightening their grip day by day, as now the price trend line has started forming slightly downwards. Every upwards price cap is lower than the previous one from 8th November onwards, which shows bearish empowerment.

