'Hard Knocks': Coach Ron Rivera Tells Washington Football Team Star Chase Young to Make Key Change

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago

It would be a mistake to think that the problem with coach Ron Rivera's 2-6 Washington Football Team is Chase Young, as he in fact the WFT's best available solution.

But it would also be a mistake to let the second-year defensive end fail to continue to improve, which is the point of Rivera's bye-week study of Young.

"One of the things that was really prevalent (from Young's 2020 film) was you can see him sticking to the edge a little bit longer before he ducked inside," Rivera said, the coach's point being that Young is pushing inside "a little too much.''

Doing so creates an available throwing lane for a quarterback, and eliminates his on-the-move containment.

Staying at home a bit more, Rivera theorized, would mean Young would more frequently record "an easy sack.'' And this much is true: Young has just 1.5 sacks this season after finishing with 7.5 sacks last season in his rookie year.

So for Young, like the rest of the WFT, nothing has come easy.

The coach, by the way, has discussed this with Young, the former second-overall pick who is probably trying to play "hero ball'' in order to help his team.

Rivera's message to Young: "I know you want to make plays, but the thing you've got to do is you've got to be patient, be disciplined and let the plays come to you.''

Rivera is also talking about how much he'd "love to see (Young) run through that guy (a chip blocker) a few more times."

That chip blocker - say, a running back who spends a moment essentially helping an offensive lineman to double-team the 22-year-old Young - is a sign of respect. Offenses want to make sure Young doesn't wreck their game plan, as he is capable of doing.

"He's become the focus of a lot of the offenses that we play," said Rivera, who noted that Young has been "tremendous'' in accepting the guidance and learning through the "hard knocks.

"People have adjusted to him."

And now? Chase Young is going to, in return, adjust as well.

Washington Football Team on FanNation

