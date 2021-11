SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saint John's basketball won Wisconsin-Superior's Merrill Thompson Classic with a 67-45 victory over the host Yellowjackets on Saturday, Nov. 6. Consistency was the name of the game for SJU (2-0 overall), which shot 46.7 percent (14-for-30) in the first half and 46.4 percent (13-for-28) in the second. The Johnnies countered an off day from long range (17.6 percent, 3-for-17) by going 24-for-41 (58.5 percent) inside the arc.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO