The Celtics have reportedly discussed a Ben Simmons trade with the 76ers but Boston would have to part with one of their biggest names at minimum. Any hope that the Ben Simmons situation would start to sort itself out has been unfounded through the first few weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season. The 76ers have started fining the 6-foot-11 guard once again and reports indicate there are persistent issues with Simmons meeting with mental health specialists.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO