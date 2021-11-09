CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Local college roundup: Hartwick basketball teams split openers

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick 54, Union 40

The Hartwick women’s basketball team used a 21-9 third quarter to separate from visiting Union College in Saturday’s season opener, defeating the Dutchwomen 54-40 in Lambros Arena.

The win was the first for head coach Sarah Lombard as a Hawk.

Maggie Kirby led Hartwick with a game-high 14 points while Molly Kriby finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Giuliana Pritchard had a solid all-around game with seven points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Hartwick allowed Union to shoot just 14-of-51 (28 percent) in the game from the field.

The Hawks will face SUNY Oneonta on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Union 65, Hartwick 59

The Hartwick men’s basketball team dropped a close decision to visiting Union in Saturday night’s season opener, falling to the Dutchmen by a 65-59 score in Lambros Arena.

The game was the first for Hartwick head coach Nick Ciresi.

Kevin Felasco led Hartwick with 12 points and six assists and Andrew Rocci nearly notched a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Four different Union players finished in double-figures: Mike Manley (17 points), Justin Regis (15), Brian Noone (15), and Mike Caporale (10).

Hartwick will travel across West Street to face SUNY Oneonta on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Rochester 42, Hartwick 28

A disastrous third quarter led to the downfall of the Hartwick football team on Saturday afternoon, as visiting Rochester forced four turnovers and outscored the Hawks 28-0 in the third period en route to a 42-28 win on the Wright Stadium turf.

The Hawks took a 21-14 lead into the half thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by Davien Kuinlan and a 99-yard interception return for a score by Michael Lombard.

Rochester’s four-touchdown third quarter included a 39-yard interception return and a 13-yard fumble recovery, both of which went for scores.

Kuinlan led Hartwick with 185 yards on 29 carries and three TDs while also throwing for 122 yards and a score. Justin LoBasso was the Hawks’ top receiver with four catches for 76 yards.

Daniel Papantonis (93 yards) and Will Varney (68 yards) both ran for two touchdowns for Rochester.

Hartwick (1-7) will conclude its season on Saturday at home against Morrisville State at 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

MEN: Hartwick 189, Nazareth 98

WOMEN: Nazareth 207, Hartwick 87

The Hartwick men improved to 4-0 on the season with a 189-98 victory over Nazareth on Saturday, while the women dropped to 2-2 with a 207-87 loss.

Michael Schultz was a triple winner for the Hawks, taking first in the 100 and 200 butterfly and 200 individual medley.

Double winners included Brady Haraden (1000 freestyle, 200 backstroke), Colin Leonard (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke), Diallo Marshall (50 free, 100 free), and Gabe Castro (1-meter, 3-meter diving). Dawson Tupponce and Nic Canney added wins in the 200 free and 500 free, respectively.

On the women’s side, Bre Dy won both the 100 and 200 backstroke while Joelle Ocheltree took first in the 500 free.

WRESTLING

For the first time since February of 2020, the SUNY Oneonta wrestling team took to the mats competing at the Lycoming Invitational, which was a non-scoring event.

Seven Red Dragon wrestlers went a perfect 3-0: Tyler Brazinski (165 pounds), Tyler Skala (125), Anthony Romero (133), Michael Blando (141), Jhordyn Innocent (197), Danny Poggi (133), and Anderson Klosner (149).

Oneonta will visit Scranton for the Electric CIty Duals on Sunday.

Comments / 0

