CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Recitals, ensembles and concerts to be held throughout November

By Taylor Coit, The Shothorn staff
Shorthorn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTA’s Department of Music is holding several student recitals, ensembles and band and orchestra concerts in November. Performances will be held through Nov. 30 at Irons Recital Hall located in the...

www.theshorthorn.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Cook News

Chamber Orchestra Concert on November 4

Cook County Department of Public Health recently issued the following announcement. Concordia's Chamber Orchestra, Maurice Boyer, conductor, will perform a concert on Sunday, November 7 at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Our Lord. Free parking and admission. This event will also be streamed and archived at cuchicago.edu/live. Before attending...
COOK COUNTY, IL
clarksvillenow.com

APSU Halloween Percussion Ensemble Concert | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were many spooky sights and sounds coming from inside the Music/Mass Communications Building at Austin Peay State University Friday, October 29 for the 37th Annual APSU Halloween Percussion Ensemble Concert. Close to 30 performers took to the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall stage...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
seattlerefined.com

PNW Concert Guide: November 2021

We've slowly but surely seen the return of live music to Seattle & the PNW, and what a joy it has been! So, we're bringing back our monthly concert guide so you won't miss your favorite artist when they come into town. Obviously, we have to shorten and consolidate this list for the sake of time and space — but if there is an artist you think should be on the list, please let us know at hello@seattlerefined.com!
SEATTLE, WA
leeuniversity.edu

Lee to Hold Fall Jazz Ensemble Concert

Lee University’s Jazz Ensemble will hold a concert on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Conn Center, under the direction of Alan Wyatt. The program will feature compositions by Bill Evans, Toshiko Akiyoshi, and Maria Schneider, among others. “I believe our audience will find our program to be...
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ensembles#Recitals#Concerts#Jazz#Uta#Department Of Music
holycitysinner.com

24th Annual Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island and Concert to be held on November 13th

The Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island, now in its 24th year, will be held on Saturday, November 13th. The self-guided tour includes a combination of newly constructed homes as well as older homes that have had major renovations. Among the musicians performing at the homes will be winners of Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL) scholarships and professional musicians of Charleston Symphony. And, while on the tour, guests will have an opportunity to shop for unique, design-inspired and one-of-a kind items from the CSOL’s exclusive SCORE collection. The tour will be followed at 5 pm by a free concert presented by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra at the new West Beach Conference Center. The concert is sponsored by the Town of Kiawah Arts and Cultural Events Council and is free to the public.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Ponca City News

HALLOWEEN CONCERT HELD

HALLOWEEN CONCERT HELD — Last Monday the Po-Hi Symphony and Philharmonic Orchestras presented a Halloween Concert. The students and directors were dressed in costumes to add to this festive concert. The orchestras are under the direction of Paula Cochran, assisted by Katy Rolf and Ella Gordon. The night was also “Spirit Night” for the Washington Pre-K Wildcat Cubs. They participated in a costume contest that led them across the stage inside the Concert Hall. “Our orchestra students were thrilled to be able to perform after an 18-month stretch of no indoor concerts per Covid aerosol spread safety procedures,” said Mrs. Cochran, orchestra director. A Holiday Concert will be held on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Concert Hall. This will feature the Po-Hi Symphonic Orchestra and the Po-Hi Chorale. Photo provided.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theadvocate.com

Southeastern's University Jazz Ensemble to perform Fall Concert on Nov. 4

The University Jazz Ensemble at Southeastern Louisiana University will present its first concert of the fall 2021 semester at 7:30 p.m. on north sidewalk on the Student Union on campus in Hammond. The concert will be led by Director of Jazz and Percussion Studies Michael Brothers. Admisison is free, and...
HAMMOND, LA
central.edu

Featured: Central Music Ensembles Set for November Performances

Central’s music program will showcase four concerts in November. Performances will begin with a concert titled “A Pair of Threes: The First Piano Trios of Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. The performance will feature John Helmich, Des Moines Symphony violinist; former Des Moines Symphony cellist Stephen Dorff; and Ian Moschenross, professor of music at Central, on piano.
PELLA, IA
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State University Jazz Ensembles return on stage for a concert for first time in 18 months

MURRAY — Murray State University’s nationally recognized Jazz Orchestra, Jazz Workshop and Blue Jazz Combo will return to stage with an on-campus concert today at 7:30 p.m. in the Curris Center Ballroom. All three groups are under the direction of Professor of Music and Director of Jazz Studies, Dr. Todd E. Hill. The concert is free and open to the public, with those in attendance being asked to follow the Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines, which includes the wearing of face masks while indoors.
MURRAY, KY
Iowa State Daily

Carillon concert to be held on Friday

A student concert will be held Friday featuring two songs performed with the 27 bell carillon and ⅕ scale model of Iowa State’s Campanile. The event takes place from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. in Sukup Atrium at the Biorenewables Complex. The concert will include a solo performance of “Eleanor Rigby”...
IOWA STATE
Press-Republican

AWE crosses the pond: Ensemble to perform 'Façade' for concert

PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Wind Ensemble streamlines from 40 to six players plus two reciters and conductor Daniel Gordon for its 2021 program. COVID constraints informed the choice of a single chamber-music piece, Sir William Walton's (OM) “Façade” on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
littletonindependent.net

Wind ensembles join forces in free concert

The Colorado Wind Ensemble performs a free concert with the Eaglecrest High School Wind Ensemble at the high school, 5100 S. Picadilly St., Centennial, at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. David Kish directs music by Saint-Saens, Reed, Daughtry, Piazzola, local composer Alan Stein and more. Masks to be worn at all times.
CENTENNIAL, CO
lmunet.edu

Cantus Vocal Ensemble to Perform at LMU November 10

The Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will host the acclaimed vocal ensemble “Cantus” Wednesday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Sam and Sue Mars Performing Arts Center at Duke Hall of Citizenship. The performance is free to anyone who wishes to attend.
HARROGATE, TN
Wake Up Wyoming

Univ. of Wyoming Choral Ensembles to Put on Concert

The University of Wyoming Singing Statesmen, Bel Canto, and the Happy Jacks choral ensembles will be presenting “Music in the Air: Songs of Love, Peace and Praise” at 7:30 pm on Saturday, November 13, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. The tickets are $10 for the...
WYOMING STATE
Iowa State Daily

Carillon concert held in Sukup Atrium captivates accidental audience

Iowa State's Sukup Atrium was filled with the tones and chimes of the campus's model campanile carillon Friday afternoon. The performance was put on by students taking a carillon course. The performers gathered in the Atrium around 12:15 p.m. to begin preparing for the concert. After testing all the equipment...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy