Recitals, ensembles and concerts to be held throughout November

HALLOWEEN CONCERT HELD — Last Monday the Po-Hi Symphony and Philharmonic Orchestras presented a Halloween Concert. The students and directors were dressed in costumes to add to this festive concert. The orchestras are under the direction of Paula Cochran, assisted by Katy Rolf and Ella Gordon. The night was also “Spirit Night” for the Washington Pre-K Wildcat Cubs. They participated in a costume contest that led them across the stage inside the Concert Hall. “Our orchestra students were thrilled to be able to perform after an 18-month stretch of no indoor concerts per Covid aerosol spread safety procedures,” said Mrs. Cochran, orchestra director. A Holiday Concert will be held on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Concert Hall. This will feature the Po-Hi Symphonic Orchestra and the Po-Hi Chorale. Photo provided.
