Recitals, ensembles and concerts to be held throughout November

The Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island, now in its 24th year, will be held on Saturday, November 13th. The self-guided tour includes a combination of newly constructed homes as well as older homes that have had major renovations. Among the musicians performing at the homes will be winners of Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL) scholarships and professional musicians of Charleston Symphony. And, while on the tour, guests will have an opportunity to shop for unique, design-inspired and one-of-a kind items from the CSOL’s exclusive SCORE collection. The tour will be followed at 5 pm by a free concert presented by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra at the new West Beach Conference Center. The concert is sponsored by the Town of Kiawah Arts and Cultural Events Council and is free to the public.

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO