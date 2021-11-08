CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Climate Pledges And Demands, Music Festival Investigation, Nicaragua's Election

By Public Editor
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate advocates and protesters are calling for stronger action at U.N. climate...

Biden slams ‘pantomime’ Nicaragua election and pledges action

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Nicaragua’s vote on Sunday as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair” and said the U.S. will use all available diplomatic and economic tools to pressure President Daniel Ortega. Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, who is also the nation’s vice-president, “now rule...
Countries' climate pledges built on flawed data, Post investigation finds

Malaysia's latest catalogue of its greenhouse gas emissions to the United Nations reads like a report from a parallel universe. The 285-page document suggests that Malaysia's trees are absorbing carbon four times faster than similar forests in neighboring Indonesia. The surprising claim has allowed the country to subtract over 243...
Nicaragua's Ortega Expected To Win Election After Jailing Rivals

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was ahead by a wide margin Monday in his bid for a fourth consecutive term in preliminary vote tallies for an election widely considered rigged. Ortega had received 75%, an apparently insurmountable total, with nearly half of polling places counting, said Brenda Rocha, president of the...
EXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's election

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega holds a commanding lead in results from Sunday’s election against a field of little-known challengers. Ortega’s strongest potential competitors weren't on the ballot and are in jail.Victory would give Ortega his fourth consecutive five-year term as president.His government has grown increasingly heavy-handed since massive protests began in April 2018. The demonstrations were violently put down by police and government agents. Authorities continue pursuing those involved.Ortega has said the protests of 2018 were a foreign-backed coup plot. Three dozen opposition leaders, including the potential candidates, arrested since June have essentially been charged with treason and accused...
Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
Biden-Xi Virtual Summit, COP26 Climate Concerns, Catholic Politicians And Communion

The White House says today's virtual summit between President Biden and China's Xi Jinping will balance competitive and common interests. COP26 is over, but not all climate delegates are happy with the outcome. And U.S. Catholic bishops are set to debate whether Catholic politicians who favor abortion rights should be denied communion.
Presidential Election
Cuban government vowed to prevent today's planned march

In Cuba, opponents of the government urged citizens to put on white shirts and march in the streets. Activists and artists attempted to get permits in cities across the island for today's planned march, but they were denied, and they've been facing detentions, heavy surveillance and intimidation by the government security forces. Organizers of the march had hoped large protests, like those that erupted in July - the largest seen in decades in Cuba - would repeat today. We're joined now by NPR's Carrie Kahn, who's been talking to opposition leaders in the run-up to today's protest. Welcome back, Carrie.
Need2Know: Election Day, Climate Pledges & Zillow's Flipping Flop

A voter wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, steps from the voting booth after casting a ballot at a polling place at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every...
Biden signs order to address violence against Native people at tribal nations summit

DEB HAALAND: (Non-English language spoken). Greetings, tribal leaders and esteemed guests. SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was the first federal official to speak at the virtual summit. Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, is the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vice president

Philippines "First Daughter" Sara Duterte on Saturday entered the vice presidential race for the 2022 elections, in a surprise move that could boost the chances of presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr winning the country's highest office. Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term, also flagged plans to contest the vice presidency -- triggering chaotic scenes at the Commission on Elections office handling last-minute changes to candidacies ahead of a November 15 cutoff. The elder Duterte "will file his certificate of candidacy for the vice presidency on Monday, that's what he said," presidential communications chief Martin Andanar told local broadcaster ABS-CBN. But he added: "I would like to believe that that is the plan for now. We don't know if this will be the same plan by tomorrow or by Monday."
Cuban dissidents arrested, mass protest thwarted as police swamp streets

Cuban security forces foiled a planned mass protest on Monday, with police flooding Havana's streets and prominent dissidents arrested or confined to their homes to prevent them from staging the banned rights gathering. Another government critic, Guillermo Farinas, has been detained since Friday, and numerous protest organizers and independent journalists have reportedly been confined to their homes by the security forces, with their internet cut.
The climate summit is over and there is a lot of discontentment

At the U.N. climate summit, which wrapped up over the weekend, some countries agreed to cut more greenhouse gas emissions in hopes of preventing the worst damage from climate change. But many nations hardest hit by climate change say the cuts are not coming fast enough. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports.
