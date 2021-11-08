Climate Pledges And Demands, Music Festival Investigation, Nicaragua's Election

Philippines "First Daughter" Sara Duterte on Saturday entered the vice presidential race for the 2022 elections, in a surprise move that could boost the chances of presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr winning the country's highest office. Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term, also flagged plans to contest the vice presidency -- triggering chaotic scenes at the Commission on Elections office handling last-minute changes to candidacies ahead of a November 15 cutoff. The elder Duterte "will file his certificate of candidacy for the vice presidency on Monday, that's what he said," presidential communications chief Martin Andanar told local broadcaster ABS-CBN. But he added: "I would like to believe that that is the plan for now. We don't know if this will be the same plan by tomorrow or by Monday."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO