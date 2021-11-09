CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old arrested after 14-year-old grazed by bullet while boarding MTA bus

 5 days ago

Police have made an arrest in a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy as he got onto an MTA bus in Harlem in October .

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Surveillance video showed the suspect opening fire on West 139th Street at 10 a.m. in the morning.

A bullet grazed the 14-year-old victim's head as he boarded the M1 bus.

Police believe he was the shooter's intended target.

Fortunately, his injuries were described as minor at the time.

The 39-year-old bus operator was directly behind where the shooting took place, but he was reportedly protected by the shield placed around the driver's seat.

A second round struck the windshield.

The bus operator was hospitalized for trauma and a minor injury to his left hand.

Comments / 20

Carebear 2.0
4d ago

It's crazy how these gang members are recruiting these into a life in prison or death sentence before they are 25 years old. I seen a dad drop off his elementary kid and before he left the child had to give him a gang hand shake. Lord please save our sons

Reply(2)
3
 

