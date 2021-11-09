16-year-old arrested after 14-year-old grazed by bullet while boarding MTA bus
Police have made an arrest in a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy as he got onto an MTA bus in Harlem in October . A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Surveillance video showed the suspect opening fire on West 139th Street at 10 a.m. in the morning. A bullet grazed the 14-year-old victim's head as he boarded the M1 bus. Police believe he was the shooter's intended target. Fortunately, his injuries were described as minor at the time. The 39-year-old bus operator was directly behind where the shooting took place, but he was reportedly protected by the shield placed around the driver's seat. A second round struck the windshield. The bus operator was hospitalized for trauma and a minor injury to his left hand. ALSO READ | Where are the most rats being spotted in New York City?
