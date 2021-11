The Giants are once again going into Sunday as 3 point underdogs off the heels of a heartbreaking loss. It is an all too familiar story for Giants fans, but in times of hardship like this, it’s important to remember that there was a time when the Giants were considered a very good team. The 2021 Las Vegas Raiders are currently sitting atop the AFC West, but let’s kick it back to 2009, when the then Oakland Raiders (1-3) were not winning many ball games at all, and were an underdog to the New York Football Giants (4-0).

