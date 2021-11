In a statement included in the announcement on Juan Soto winning a Silver Slugger award for the second straight season last night, the Washington Nationals’ 23-year-old outfielder thanked a number of people he said helped him take home another trophy following a 2021 season in which he put up a .313/.465/.534 line with 20 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 145 walks, and 111 runs scored in 151 games and 654 plate appearances, over which he was worth 6.6 fWAR.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO