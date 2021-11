A pair of back-nine birdies got Scottie Scheffler to one-under par 69 on Saturday and to a one-shot lead in the US PGA Tour's Houston Open. Scheffler had thrust himself into contention with an eight-under par 62 on Friday, a course record on the recently renovated Memorial Park Course. Low scores were hard to come by in the third round, and Scheffler's effort that included three birdies and two bogeys saw him slip into the solo lead ahead of overnight leader Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok, Matthew Wolff and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas. "I'm fairly satisfied with my round," said Scheffler, who was a captain's pick on the victorious US Ryder Cup team in September. "I kept myself in position.

