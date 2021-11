Hello, poster! Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) are armed and dangerous in the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony Pictures premiered a record-breaking trailer in August — revealing the first look at an unmasked Peter Parker's first encounter with the resurrected Spider-Man 2 villain — but the lack of an official one-sheet prompted some exhibitors to advertise the upcoming attraction with fan-made posters. Until now: a Reddit user revealed what appears to be the first poster for No Way Home spotted clinging to the side of a bus in Melbourne, Australia. See it below.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO