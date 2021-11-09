CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino Babers: Bye Week & Louisville

By Calvin Milliner
 5 days ago
The concerns coming out of a bye week tend to begrudge the other teams who are in competition. However, the bye week was well needed for the health of the Syracuse football team.

“We needed the rest, mentally we needed a break as well,” Babers said. “To me it's always beneficial for those young men to stop and go home and eat mom’s cooking.”

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers believes the bye week serves its purpose each season, no matter how early or late it is.

“To sit back and relax and we can just watch football,” Babers said. “You know some guys do, some guys don’t. To me, I can’t get away from it. But to sit back and not have the pressure and stress of a football game and be able to watch other people compete and see how important those inches are, not only in a football game but in an entire season.”

The challenges of a bye week may include halting the momentum of your team, falling out of routine, losing the focus of the season, and many others. However, with a bye week this late in the season, it allows the Orange to visualize how close they are to a bowl game.

The final three games of the season prove to be the most meaningful because of their bowl implications. The Orange come out of the bye week to face Louisville (4-5). The Cardinals have struggled this season but are similar to the Orange this season. Louisville lost three games this season by a touchdown or less. The Cardinals lost to Wake Forest 37-34, to Virginia 34-33, and to Clemson 30-24. The outcomes of these matchups could have gone either way which the Orange are no stranger to. The Orange could easily be 8-1 and the Cardinals could easily be 7-2. The fate of each team is in their own hands however the Orange have to deal with containing Malik Cunningham.

“I think Malik is unique, I haven’t seen anybody catch him,” Babers said. “Malik is so fast. How do they go from Lamar to Malik?”

The quarterback received high praise from Dino Babers in Monday’s press conference. Cunningham’s ability to escape the pocket makes him one of the most dynamic players in college football. The Cardinals are no stranger to elusive quarterbacks as they once had one in Lamar Jackson, who not only won the Heisman but is a NFL MVP as well. The threat Cunningham poses is different from Malik Willis’ at Liberty who the Orange faced earlier in the season. Babers believes players like Cunningham will make their plays but we just can’t let him have a career day, Babers said.

The Orange will face off against Louisville this Saturday at Cardinal Stadium at 12p.m. A win against Louisville could very well be the momentum the Orange need for the trio of games now determining their bowl eligibility.

Dino Babers
Syracuse, NY
