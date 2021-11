Movie veteran Dolph Lundgren is already busy at the moment, currently working on both The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but he has already added his next movie to his schedule with action flick Wanted Man, which he will star in, write, and direct. The film is being produced by Millennium Media, who are producing the fourth Expendables movie and will be hoping to follow up the success of their recent releases, Till Death, Jolt and the Ryan Reynolds vehicle, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and who would bet on Lundgren doing what he does best and deliver the blows in this latest offering.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO