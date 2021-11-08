Shari Finsilver, V.P. at International Essential Tremor Foundation, Talks Illness and Helping Others

It was a news story that triggered Dr. Phyllis Gerstenfeld’s interest in “hate crimes”. Being Jewish, growing up in Oregon and aware that the state was formed as a “Whites Only” state with a long history of racism, she was already interested in the psychology of prejudice when as a graduate student she read the story of a man in Florida who was accused of a hate crime. This was a new term to Gerstenfeld, which led to her beginning to study the topic in 1990. Now several decades later she is a national expert on the psychology of prejudice and hate crimes who teaches here in the Central Valley at Stanislaus State. On Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., she will address the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Oakdale, Riverbank, Escalon Branch on “Hate Crimes: Problems and Responses”.

