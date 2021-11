Ponca City Veteran’s Day Parade – Celebration of Freedom- This year’s 25th Annual Veterans Day Parade has two Grand Marshalls, Tom and Jane Morris. Tom is a Vietnam Veteran who spent two tours in Vietnam flying attacker helicopters. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, The Bronze Star, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and an Air Medal with 6 oak leaf clusters. In 2016 Tom was diagnosed with cancer due to exposure to Agent Orange. Toms’s wife Jane Edwards Morris, a native of Ponca City, was the first female to attend a US Naval Aviation Flight Training in Pensacola Florida. After separating from military service, she became the first female 747 Captain for United Airlines flying transcontinental flights. They are both now retired and reside in Ponca City.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO