UNT guard Quincy Noble following in footsteps of her Hall of Fame coach as Mean Green kick off season

Quincy Noble joined an exclusive club at North Texas this fall when she was named the Preseason Co-Player of the Year in Conference USA.

UNT has had some great players over the years, but only a few have been recognized as one of the elite players in a conference.

UNT coach Jalie Mitchell is among them. She was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year after the 2001-02 season near the end of her career with the Mean Green.

There are a host of reasons UNT is expected to be a championship contender in C-USA heading into their season opener at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Super Pit against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

UNT has a host of talented players returning, including Jazion Jackson and Madison Townley. Fresno State graduate transfer Aly Gamez is a talented player with an impressive pedigree.

Having arguably the best player in C-USA in Noble to go along with that core of talent has sent expectations to a height the program has rarely seen since Mitchell was in the midst of her Hall of Fame career.

“I was shocked and excited,” Noble said. “I didn’t expect that. I guess hard work does pay off. It was exciting to hear other coaches think I’m good.”

Anyone who followed the league last year is fully aware of that fact. Noble ranked fifth in C-USA with an average of 17.9 points per game a year ago.

Noble won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this year. Neither will UNT, which was among three teams that were picked to finish in a tie for third in the C-USA preseason coaches’ poll.

“I feel good about this team,” Mitchell said. “We have a very invested and committed group that enjoys winning and competing. It’s important to them to be better than last year.”

UNT set a high bar during the regular season last fall. The Mean Green set a program record for C-USA wins in a season on its way to a 10-4 finish in league play before being upset by Old Dominion in their first game in the C-USA tournament.

UNT finished 13-7, despite that loss.

The Mean Green are hoping Noble can help them take another step forward. She’ll have to deal with expectations, not to mention a whole lot of attention from opposing teams, to reach that goal.

“It’s awesome for Quincy to be the preseason player of the year,” Mitchell said. “When you’re in that situation, the expectations can feel higher and that it’s a pressure situation. It’s not. We have had a couple of long talks.

“I can speak from experience as far as being picked to be that person and play that role. We have a great team. Everything isn’t on her. She is in an awesome position to play the game that way it is supposed to be played and enjoy it.”

Those discussions have helped Noble prepare to show that she is up there with the best players in C-USA, a group that includes Octavia Jett-Wilson. The Charlotte guard shared Preseason Player of the Year honors with Noble.

“There is definitely some pressure,” Noble said. “I feel like I will pull through with the team I have. They will get me going.”

Noble sat out a season after transferring to UNT from New Mexico and is entering her third year with the Mean Green. The bonds she has formed with teammates have them excited about where the team could go with Noble helping lead the way.

“We are excited about Quincy being the preseason MVP,” Jackson said. “She is going to come in and do everything she needs to do to help us win.”

Mitchell credited Noble for displaying a team-first attitude that has helped her build those connections.

“Q has fit in on and off the court,” Mitchell said. “She’s a worker. Sometimes players who are picked to be this or that don’t have the best mindset from a team standpoint. She does.”

Noble is particularly excited about the players who will be around her. UNT lost point guard N’Yah Boyd when she transferred to Oklahoma State in the offseason.

Jackson is sliding over to the point guard spot, which opened up a spot in UNT’s lineup for Gamez.

“We have so many different people to help with transfers like Aly,” Noble said. “Her leadership will help. We also have players coming back who are hungry.

“I’m confident in Jaz. She has been a point guard her whole life. Now she gets to show it and get everything started.”

Mitchell and her players are confident they will be able to build on a milestone season a year ago. The way the season ended with a loss to Old Dominion in the C-USA tournament will provide added motivation.

“We are confident,” Jackson said. “We have a different team this year, but it’s going to be great. We’ve been working hard and are getting better every day. We have a lot more grit, confidence and experience this year. We’re ready.”

Having Noble to lead the way after garnering Preseason Co-Player of the Year honors only adds to UNT’s confidence.

UNT enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history the year Mitchell was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year. The Mean Green qualified for the Women’s NIT and finished 21-9.

Mitchell talked to Noble about handling the pressure she will face but avoided delving deeply into her career.

“Coach Mitchell is so humble,” Noble said. “She is so excited for me.

“It’s cool to know I am following in her footsteps.”