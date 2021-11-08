CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNT guard Quincy Noble following in footsteps of her Hall of Fame coach as Mean Green kick off season

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ES5Un_0cqjGOOA00

Quincy Noble joined an exclusive club at North Texas this fall when she was named the Preseason Co-Player of the Year in Conference USA.

UNT has had some great players over the years, but only a few have been recognized as one of the elite players in a conference.

UNT coach Jalie Mitchell is among them. She was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year after the 2001-02 season near the end of her career with the Mean Green.

There are a host of reasons UNT is expected to be a championship contender in C-USA heading into their season opener at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Super Pit against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

UNT has a host of talented players returning, including Jazion Jackson and Madison Townley. Fresno State graduate transfer Aly Gamez is a talented player with an impressive pedigree.

Having arguably the best player in C-USA in Noble to go along with that core of talent has sent expectations to a height the program has rarely seen since Mitchell was in the midst of her Hall of Fame career.

“I was shocked and excited,” Noble said. “I didn’t expect that. I guess hard work does pay off. It was exciting to hear other coaches think I’m good.”

Anyone who followed the league last year is fully aware of that fact. Noble ranked fifth in C-USA with an average of 17.9 points per game a year ago.

Noble won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this year. Neither will UNT, which was among three teams that were picked to finish in a tie for third in the C-USA preseason coaches’ poll.

“I feel good about this team,” Mitchell said. “We have a very invested and committed group that enjoys winning and competing. It’s important to them to be better than last year.”

UNT set a high bar during the regular season last fall. The Mean Green set a program record for C-USA wins in a season on its way to a 10-4 finish in league play before being upset by Old Dominion in their first game in the C-USA tournament.

UNT finished 13-7, despite that loss.

The Mean Green are hoping Noble can help them take another step forward. She’ll have to deal with expectations, not to mention a whole lot of attention from opposing teams, to reach that goal.

“It’s awesome for Quincy to be the preseason player of the year,” Mitchell said. “When you’re in that situation, the expectations can feel higher and that it’s a pressure situation. It’s not. We have had a couple of long talks.

“I can speak from experience as far as being picked to be that person and play that role. We have a great team. Everything isn’t on her. She is in an awesome position to play the game that way it is supposed to be played and enjoy it.”

Those discussions have helped Noble prepare to show that she is up there with the best players in C-USA, a group that includes Octavia Jett-Wilson. The Charlotte guard shared Preseason Player of the Year honors with Noble.

“There is definitely some pressure,” Noble said. “I feel like I will pull through with the team I have. They will get me going.”

Noble sat out a season after transferring to UNT from New Mexico and is entering her third year with the Mean Green. The bonds she has formed with teammates have them excited about where the team could go with Noble helping lead the way.

“We are excited about Quincy being the preseason MVP,” Jackson said. “She is going to come in and do everything she needs to do to help us win.”

Mitchell credited Noble for displaying a team-first attitude that has helped her build those connections.

“Q has fit in on and off the court,” Mitchell said. “She’s a worker. Sometimes players who are picked to be this or that don’t have the best mindset from a team standpoint. She does.”

Noble is particularly excited about the players who will be around her. UNT lost point guard N’Yah Boyd when she transferred to Oklahoma State in the offseason.

Jackson is sliding over to the point guard spot, which opened up a spot in UNT’s lineup for Gamez.

“We have so many different people to help with transfers like Aly,” Noble said. “Her leadership will help. We also have players coming back who are hungry.

“I’m confident in Jaz. She has been a point guard her whole life. Now she gets to show it and get everything started.”

Mitchell and her players are confident they will be able to build on a milestone season a year ago. The way the season ended with a loss to Old Dominion in the C-USA tournament will provide added motivation.

“We are confident,” Jackson said. “We have a different team this year, but it’s going to be great. We’ve been working hard and are getting better every day. We have a lot more grit, confidence and experience this year. We’re ready.”

Having Noble to lead the way after garnering Preseason Co-Player of the Year honors only adds to UNT’s confidence.

UNT enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history the year Mitchell was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year. The Mean Green qualified for the Women’s NIT and finished 21-9.

Mitchell talked to Noble about handling the pressure she will face but avoided delving deeply into her career.

“Coach Mitchell is so humble,” Noble said. “She is so excited for me.

“It’s cool to know I am following in her footsteps.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Unt#Conference Usa#The Preseason Co Player#Fresno State#C Usa#Old Dominion
The Spun

Vince Young Sends Clear Message About Texas Football

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 college football teams after Week 11

Paul Finebaum joins SportsCenter every Sunday morning to provide his updated rankings of the top teams in college football. Following an exciting Week 11 slate of games, the SEC Network host gave us his updated top 4 rankings. As you can see below, he had Georgia and Alabama in the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ryan Day on Ohio State's final two games against Michigan State, Michigan: 'It is going to be a challenge'

Ohio State closes its season with matchups at home against Michigan State and at Michigan. Should it win those final two games and defend the Big Ten title for the fifth-straight season, the Buckeyes will head to the College Football Playoff for the third-straight year. That does not happen without wins in the next two games though, and coach Ryan Day knows his team has quite the challenge.
MICHIGAN STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy