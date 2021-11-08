LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Underway Right Now
Another restaurant week has started in Cleveland, only this time, it involves pie.
Well actually, a pizza pie instead of a regular pie.
You have a chance to score ” 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond” for only $8!
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:
27 Club Coffee
49th Street Tavern
Bar Cento
Beach Club Pizza Bistro
Beerhead Bar & Eatery
Biga Wood Fired Pizza
Boom’s Pizza
Citizen Pie
Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
Danny Boys Pizza
Geraci’s
Grumpy’s Cafe
Inferno
Market Garden Brewery
My Pizzetta
Ohio City Pizzeria
Old School Pizza and Wings
Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen
Pizza Whirl
Salted Dough
Sauce the City Pizza Express
Sauced Pizzeria, Sauced Taproom
Saucy Brew Works
Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
Sloppy Bob’s
Tavern of Little Italy
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
Tony K’s Bar & Grille
Wild Eagle
The Wild Goose
Those who plan to take part are encouraged to use their passports as a way to win prizes like a chance to “win a $250 gift certificate.”
