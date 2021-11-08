CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Underway Right Now

By D.L. Hughley
Z1079
Z1079
 6 days ago

Source: Thomas Young / Getty

Another restaurant week has started in Cleveland, only this time, it involves pie.

Well actually, a pizza pie instead of a regular pie.

You have a chance to score ” 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond” for only $8!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:

27 Club Coffee

49th Street Tavern

Bar Cento

Beach Club Pizza Bistro

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Biga Wood Fired Pizza

Boom’s Pizza

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Danny Boys Pizza

Geraci’s

Grumpy’s Cafe

Inferno

Market Garden Brewery

My Pizzetta

Ohio City Pizzeria

Old School Pizza and Wings

Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen

Pizza Whirl

Salted Dough

Sauce the City Pizza Express

Sauced Pizzeria, Sauced Taproom

Saucy Brew Works

Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen

Sloppy Bob’s

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Wild Eagle

The Wild Goose

Those who plan to take part are encouraged to use their passports as a way to win prizes like a chance to “win a $250 gift certificate.”

The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to “SNL,” aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL
newsnationnow.com

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
