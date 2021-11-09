Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona's Fourth Congressional District is such a great guy that six of his siblings appeared in ads opposing his reelection and endorsing his opponent. Imagine what he must be like at Thanksgiving. Even Louie Gohmert's kin have not, as far as we know, actively campaigned to get him out of a job. Since the voters of Arizona's Fourth decided to ignore the advice of Grace, David, Jennifer, Tim, Joan and Gaston Gosar, and chose instead to send Paul back to Washington for a sixth(!) term in Congress, he's been plenty busy. He's hard at work casting January 6 as a day of peaceful, patriotic protest—don't believe your eyes and ears—and his work in the lead-up to that grand day in American history has come under some scrutiny. He can also be found speaking at political gatherings that most of us would consider off the beaten path. The guy is also bug-eyed insane on the topic of immigration, which he made readily apparent once again on Monday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO