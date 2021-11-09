CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Business Insider

Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

Rep. Paul Gosar faces censure by the House after he posted an anime video depicting him killing AOC. Rep. Cheney said that House GOP leadership had "lost their moral compass" for their silence on the video. Cheney called Gosar was an "avowed white nationalist" and said Kevin McCarthy had a...
MSNBC

McCarthy isn't the only Republican who's been silent about Gosar

As congressional Democrats move forward with plans to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, much of the attention in recent days has been on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has options for dealing with the far-right Arizonan, but who's instead said nothing. If the would-be House Speaker is looking for...
Rolling Stone

Democrats Move to Censure Paul Gosar Over Anime Fantasy of Killing AOC

A group congressional Democrats are calling for the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for posting a bizarre animated video that depicted himself violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden. “For a member of Congress to post a manipulated video on his social media accounts depicting himself killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden is a clear cut case for censure,” the members said in a statement announcing their intent to introduce a censure resolution. “For that Member to post such a video on his official Instagram account and use his official congressional resources in the House of...
The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
Paul Gosar
fox10phoenix.com

House Democrats to issue resolution to censure Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ten House Democrats say they will introduce a House resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. The Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, say Gosar's posting...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP Rep. Paul Gosar can't do simple math and has 'tumbleweeds' for brains

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly attacked Gosar after he shared an animated video of himself killing her. Ocasio-Cortez has called Gosar a white supremacist and accused him of being unintelligent. "Gosar has nothing but tumbleweeds up there," she tweeted Wednesday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly insulted Republican Rep. Paul Gosar in personal...
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Paul Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing an anime sequence with […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Paul Gosar over violent video appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington Examiner

More Republicans should condemn Paul Gosar

On Sunday, Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a despicable anime video showing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being killed. The video also included two swords targeting President Joe Biden. While now removed by Twitter, Gosar has nevertheless defended it. The silence from Republican leaders in Congress and conservatives,...
Esquire

Paul Gosar's Sickening Video Is a Window Into the American Far Right

Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona's Fourth Congressional District is such a great guy that six of his siblings appeared in ads opposing his reelection and endorsing his opponent. Imagine what he must be like at Thanksgiving. Even Louie Gohmert's kin have not, as far as we know, actively campaigned to get him out of a job. Since the voters of Arizona's Fourth decided to ignore the advice of Grace, David, Jennifer, Tim, Joan and Gaston Gosar, and chose instead to send Paul back to Washington for a sixth(!) term in Congress, he's been plenty busy. He's hard at work casting January 6 as a day of peaceful, patriotic protest—don't believe your eyes and ears—and his work in the lead-up to that grand day in American history has come under some scrutiny. He can also be found speaking at political gatherings that most of us would consider off the beaten path. The guy is also bug-eyed insane on the topic of immigration, which he made readily apparent once again on Monday.
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off View Fight Over Paul Gosar’s AOC Murder Fantasy

Whoopi Goldberg cut off a segment of The View as panelists Joy Behar and Morgan Ortagus fought over the coarsening state of political discourse in America. On Tuesday, The View discussed Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) decision to tweet out a spoof anime portrayal of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. The video has drawn a great deal of condemnation, and Goldberg wondered if Gosar should “expect a visit from the Secret Service.”
The Independent

Republican Paul Gosar takes down AOC anime after massive backlash

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar has deleted from his Twitter account a bizarre video depicting him as an anime character battling a monster with the face of representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The congressman from Arizona had shared the 92-second clip on Sunday, both on his personal as well as his official congressional accounts, triggering severe anger and outrage on social media. It was viewed tens of thousands of time before it was deleted.The edited clip of Netflix anime Attack on Titan showed Mr Gosar as well as fellow right-wing lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert battling a towering, naked “Titan”. Ms Ocasio-Cortez...
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Paul Gosar's Sister Slams Lawmaker's 'Sick Fantasies'

Rep. Paul Gosar’s sister has slammed the Arizona Republican for his “despicable” attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Joe Biden over the weekend. Jennifer Gosar, who often speaks out against her brother’s extremist politics, told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday that she was livid about the doctored anime...
Deadline

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Calls For Investigation Of Rep. Paul Gosar Over Violent Twitter Post

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for investigations into Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) after he posted an altered anime video in which he is depicted killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and threatening President Joe Biden with swords. Meanwhile, some Democrats are calling on Twitter to take greater action against Gosar. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote, “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated. @GOPLeader should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate.” Gosar posted the video on Sunday with the note, “Any anime fans...
