Control the game and dominate the opponent. Blue is a disruptive color in Innistrad: Crimson Vow Limited that supports both tribal and non-tribal strategies. Zombies and Spirits are the two primary tribal strategies for Blue in Crimson Vow. Spirits use Blue and White cards to cast evasive fliers and counterspells to gain tempo advantage and swing for lethal. Blue and Black is centered around Zombies and uses Exploit and graveyard synergies to out-value the opponent and run away with the late game.

3 DAYS AGO