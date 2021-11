From YouTube to Twitch to TikTok, or everyday photography, videography, and podcasting. To some degree, everyone is a content creator, whether it is a pursuit of a personal passion or for the consumption and streaming by a huge audience. Consequently, the most dedicated creators can also be the most difficult to shop for. What do you get for someone who is just starting out that will be most helpful? Or what about someone that’s a bit further along and more established?

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO