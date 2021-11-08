CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous activists say the legacy of colonialism has limited their access to COP-26

NPR
 6 days ago

There's something you can't miss about the people who've come from all over the world to be part of this U.N. climate summit. And I'm not talking about the negotiators, the politicians, the people whose job it is to be here. I'm talking about the thousands of folks who filled the...

Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
Axios

Methane limits could be COP26's real legacy

On Tuesday, leaders of more than 90 countries will sign the U.S. and E.U.-sponsored Global Methane Pledge, which is designed to cut emissions of the powerful but short-lived planet-warming gas. Why it matters: The significance of this pledge at the COP26 summit shouldn't be overlooked. Though it's less abundant than...
HuffingtonPost

For Indigenous People, Biden Can Make Or Break His Legacy With The Farm Bill

“What I ask of consumers is to be discerning and actually learn about what is going on out in the world,” said 43-year-old chef and food activist Neftalí Durán. Since moving to the United States from Mexico in 1997, the culinary guru has attempted to do just that: educate the public in matters of agriculture, sustainability and ecology, as seen through a gastronomic prism. Durán is also the co-founder of I-Collective, a group of Indigenous cooks, educators and activists seeking to raise awareness around Indigenous food movements. In this Voices in Food story told to Anna Rahmanan, Durán looks deep into the issues that have plagued the American agriculture system while offering solutions that he hopes will give rise to a fairer and more sustainable future.
swiowanewssource.com

Afghan American women reflect on activist legacy

As many worry for female relatives in Afghanistan as the Taliban maintain control, some Afghan Americans are also reflecting on the legacy of activism by generations of women, combating the narrative that Afghan women have no agency or voice. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Grist

How to measure success at COP 26

Every year representatives from nearly every country on earth assemble to find a way to keep the planet from melting. Every year hopes soar for an agreement that will wrestle emissions to zero. And every year those hopes are dashed. This year’s United Nations Conference of Parties on climate change...
Ari Shapiro
Alok Sharma
ehn.org

Colonialism, the climate crisis, and the need to center Indigenous voices

We are in one of the most consequential months of human history as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is underway in Glasgow, Scotland. COP26 commences on the heels of a damning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report in August, the findings of which were best summed up by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who called it "code red for humanity."
theenergymix.com

Indigenous Knowledge Must Lead Climate Solutions, COP 26 Opening Speaker Says

Sunday’s opening statements to COP 26 concluded with a powerful speech by Māori climate activist India Logan-Riley, who emphasized that Indigenous knowledge and culture have stood resilient in the face of colonizing forces and pointed to the urgent need for Indigenous communities to be empowered to lead global climate solutions.
Hyperallergic

Taíno Activists Gather at Christie’s to Protest Impending Sale of Indigenous Artifacts

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Taíno protestors gathered yesterday, November 8, at the entrance of Christie’s Auction House and the French Embassy in Manhattan to oppose an upcoming auction of sacred artifacts on November 10. In partnership with Musee de l’Homme, Christie’s France plans to sell off dozens of ancient Taíno artifacts. In a promotional video for the auction since removed from the website, the director of the museum, Andre Delpeuch, claimed that the Taíno people were “completely destroyed” — despite the many Taíno voices protesting the sale.
Columbia University

COP-26: A Kyrgyz Journalist's Perspective

On the 10th day of COP-26 in Glasgow, we, the participants from Kyrgyzstan, held an online meeting with climate activists in the country. I found out that only seven Kyrgyz environmental activists staged a special protest in Bishkek supporting a protest rally in Glasgow. Ironically, Bishkek is now one of the most polluted cities in the world.
The Week

Youth activists demand UN declare a climate emergency: 'We have had 26 COPs that have been failures'

With the COP26 climate summit nearing its end, Greta Thunberg and other youth activists are petitioning the United Nations to declare a "system-wide climate emergency." A group of 14 youth climate activists, including Thunberg, is filing a legal petition calling on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to declare the climate crisis a global level 3 emergency, The Guardian reports. A draft of the petition reportedly argues the "climate emergency — which threatens every person on the planet into the foreseeable future — is at least as serious a threat as a global pandemic and similarly requires urgent international action."
NPR

World leaders commit to ambitious goals at U.N. climate summit

There was an important decision on climate change today at the U.N. meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. Almost 200 nations agreed to set more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse emissions. They also called for more climate-related aid to developing countries. It's being called a landmark agreement. And NPR's Dan Charles is here to tell us more about it. Dan, thank you so much for joining us.
NPR

The financial impact of climate change

For some people attending the UN's COP26 conference in Scotland, climate change is not a future threat — they are seeing its impact on their homelands now. It's the final scheduled day of the U.N. Climate Summit, billed as our last best chance to avoid the worst disasters related to global warming. And one of the most contentious remaining issues is this - how much money will wealthy nations that caused the climate crisis provide to poorer countries suffering the greatest consequences? More than a decade ago, rich countries pledged $100 billion a year to help with this. Many environmentalists and government officials came here angry that the promise has not been met. Here is Emmanuel Tachie-Obeng deputy director of Climate Change in Ghana.
NPR

Climate negotiations at COP26 center on timeline and aid to developing countries

Climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, have gone into overtime. Countries are divided over how quickly to cut greenhouse gas emissions and over aid to developing countries. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. U.N.-sponsored negotiations in Glasgow on climate change have gone into overtime. Nations have been divided on just how quickly they should...
NPR

Countries at COP26 agree to scale up efforts to combat climate change

Danielle Kurtzleben talks to Cassie Flynn, climate advisor to the U.N. Development Program, about the final agreement from the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: After two weeks and some overtime, negotiators at the U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow have reached a deal intended to scale up efforts to combat climate change. The deal adds some specifics to countries' pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and also urges wealthy nations to increase financial aid to poorer ones to help them cope with climate change. Joining us now to reflect on the conclusion of the talks is Cassie Flynn, who recently left the talks in Glasgow. She's a climate adviser to the U.N. Development Program and supports developing countries in meeting their climate goals under the Paris Agreement. Cassie, thank you for being with us.
abc27 News

Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” […]
