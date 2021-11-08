Indigenous activists say the legacy of colonialism has limited their access to COP-26

“What I ask of consumers is to be discerning and actually learn about what is going on out in the world,” said 43-year-old chef and food activist Neftalí Durán. Since moving to the United States from Mexico in 1997, the culinary guru has attempted to do just that: educate the public in matters of agriculture, sustainability and ecology, as seen through a gastronomic prism. Durán is also the co-founder of I-Collective, a group of Indigenous cooks, educators and activists seeking to raise awareness around Indigenous food movements. In this Voices in Food story told to Anna Rahmanan, Durán looks deep into the issues that have plagued the American agriculture system while offering solutions that he hopes will give rise to a fairer and more sustainable future.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO