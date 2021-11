(CNN) — Two men convicted of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X are to be exonerated after more than half a century, according to their lawyers. A 22-month investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's Office and lawyers for the men -- Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam -- found that evidence of their innocence, including FBI documents, was withheld at trial.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO