Heinz makes ketchup from tomatoes grown in Mars simulator

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the prospect of establishing the first human colony on Mars is, at best, several decades away, we can at least count on the availability of America’s favorite condiment: ketchup. On Monday, the Heinz Company announced that it had manufactured ketchup from tomatoes grown in soil similar to Mars...

d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Massimino
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heinz introduces new ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup

PITTSBURGH — Heinz has unveiled a new product that has its sights set on space. According to Heinz, their Tomato Ketchup Marz Edition was made using tomatoes grown on Earth, but in conditions designed to simulate Mars. Soil, temperature, and water conditions on the Red Planet were all factors in growing the tomatoes.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

New Heinz Marz Edition ketchup has implications that go far beyond flavor

(CNN) — First came the billionaires, then the movie stars -- now ketchup is making its mark on the space race. Heinz revealed its first "Marz Edition" ketchup with tomatoes produced on Earth in Mars-like conditions. A team of 14 astrobiologists worked for nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology, growing tomatoes in a controlled environment with soil, temperature and water conditions similar to Mars.
INDUSTRY
fit.edu

Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ Ketchup Made Possible by Florida Tech Science

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Remember those potatoes Matt Damon’s character in The Martian worked so hard to grow while trying to survive on Mars? A Florida Tech astrobiologist, in concert with a global food company, has developed the perfect accompaniment. Say hello to Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Marz Edition. The end result...
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Marz Edition: Heinz Creates 'Out-Of-This-World' Martian Ketchup

Future Mars astronauts don't need to worry about the perfect sauce to pair their favorite food with because Heinz has just created a Martian tomato ketchup dubbed Marz Edition. The Kraft Heinz Company announced the creation of the "out-of-this-world" ketchup in a statement Monday. A result of two years' worth...
INDUSTRY
coolhunting.com

Astronauts Make the “Best Space Tacos” With Peppers Grown in Orbit

A NASA crew in space has successfully grown green chile peppers for the first time. To celebrate, they used their new produce to make what astronaut Megan McArthur calls the “best space tacos yet” with fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes. The Hatch chiles are a part of NASA’s Plant Habitat-04 investigation, which has “been victorious in getting other veggies, such as radishes, Chinese cabbage, mizuna mustard, red Russian kale and three types of lettuce, to grow on the ISS.” However, peppers are of particular importance, as they are much more difficult to grow in microgravity. Harvesting them will help scientists understand how to best sustain astronauts during challenging and lengthy missions. Learn more about this accomplishment at HuffPost.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Using Microbes To Make Martian Rocket BioFuel on Mars

A new study outlines a biotechnology process to produce rocket fuel on red planet. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a concept that would make Martian rocket fuel, on Mars, that could be used to launch future astronauts back to Earth. The bioproduction process would use three...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Practice Makes Perfect: Simulating Separation in Space in Near Zero Gravity

NASA engineers successfully completed ground testing of a system that will allow an inflatable heat shield to be tested in low-Earth orbit next year. The Bernard Kutter Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) is the secondary payload on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket scheduled to launch in September 2022. It will fly as a rideshare with the weather-observing Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2), the third satellite of NOAA's Joint Polar Satellite System series.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Angelo LIVE!

To the Moon, Alice!

OPINION — With all the celebrities and rich people going to space lately, you might be interested to know that interstellar travel is not just for the wealthy. You, too, can blast off to the stars, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg and a kidney and a spleen. For a nominal fee, you can visit the moon. Sort of. A company called LifeShip has evidently contracted with SpaceX to offer a special deal to the average Joe, or whatever your average name happens to be. For a nominal fee of $99 LifeShip will send a sample of your personal, private DNA to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Your…
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

A large asteroid is heading towards Earth

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading towards Earth in December, according to NASA. But there is no need to panic, since according to NASA this large “potentially dangerous” rock will pass on 11 December 3 million kilometers from the Earth, which in proportion to the immensity of space means almost touching it but is still enough to make us sleep soundly.
ASTRONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Heinz Ketchup Is Not “Ketchup” Anymore?

Should Heinz Ketchup now be called “Tomato Seasoning” due to failing to meet ketchup standards that were implemented by Israel’s standards institute?. A blog post argues, “The Heinz Corporation has been clearly opposed to GMO labeling, as they donated half a million dollars against California’s GMO labeling bill in 2012. The corporation isn’t for wholesome and organic ingredients in the US, except everywhere else.
FOOD & DRINKS

