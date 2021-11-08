CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Watch SpaceX bring 4 astronauts back to Earth from the space station. They're set to splash into the ocean Monday night.

By Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX is set to complete its second full astronaut mission for NASA on Monday, when four astronauts will ride the company's Crew Dragon spaceship from the International Space Station (ISS), through Earth's atmosphere, to an ocean splashdown. SpaceX launched the NASA mission, called Crew-2, to the ISS in April,...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
San Angelo LIVE!

To the Moon, Alice!

OPINION — With all the celebrities and rich people going to space lately, you might be interested to know that interstellar travel is not just for the wealthy. You, too, can blast off to the stars, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg and a kidney and a spleen. For a nominal fee, you can visit the moon. Sort of. A company called LifeShip has evidently contracted with SpaceX to offer a special deal to the average Joe, or whatever your average name happens to be. For a nominal fee of $99 LifeShip will send a sample of your personal, private DNA to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Your…
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Kimbrough
Person
Raja Chari
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Akihiko Hoshide
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Megan Mcarthur
Mercury News

SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to the space station

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts approached the International Space Station, which orbits more than 200 miles above Earth, and made a gentle in-orbit meet-up, kicking off the astronauts’ six-month stay at the space station. This mission, called Crew-3, is the fourth mission in a partnership between SpaceX...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Iss#The European Space Agency#Endeavour
Orlando Sentinel

Hitching rides on 13 spacecraft, more than 600 humans have been to space

When the SpaceX Dragon Endurance took flight atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, it marked the fifth flight to carry humans aboard the commercially built spacecraft. It also transported among its four passengers the 600th human to make it into space. Three of the four Crew-3 astronauts are space rookies. Based on his mission assignment from NASA, European Space ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Halloween
AFP

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Riverside Press Enterprise

SpaceX once again launches astronauts to the International Space Station

Two days after a four-member crew of astronauts returned to Earth, following a six-month deployment to the International Space Station, SpaceX launched another crew to the orbiting outpost. The members of Crew-3 — the third official group of astronauts launched by the Hawthorne aerospace company under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy