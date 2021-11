Friday the Page County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three individuals following a months long investigation into illegal drug trafficking in Page County. 64 year old Donna Sue Aldaz-Loya, 47 year old Inna Renee Douglass and 48 year old Victor Bruce Ingrim, all of Shenandoah are charged with distribution of methamphetamine and other drug offenses. Aldez-Loya was released, Douglass was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $10,000 bond and Ingrim is being held at the Page County Jail on $36,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO