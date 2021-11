(Tarrytown, NY) — Biotech company Regeneron is touting the success of its new antibody cocktail to fight COVID-19. The New York-based company says it reduced the chance of getting the virus by almost 82-percent in the two to eight months after it’s administered. Nobody involved in the trial who got the cocktail ended up in the hospital within eight months. It has been given emergency use authorization for use in patients who are at high risk.

