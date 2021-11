Several spectacular Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 leaks have hit the internet that, if genuine, actually confirm some of the more outlandish fan theories regarding other heroes in next month’s movie. It’s certainly not the only Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks that have spread to social media in the last few weeks, but those have almost always been about the villains — this is all about the heroes, and not just the ones that fans may have been expecting.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO