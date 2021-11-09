CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Issues Public Apology, But It's Likely Not Enough to Save Him

By Dan Raley
 5 days ago
Shortly after two of his assistants filled in for him at a delayed Monday media briefing, suspended University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake issued a public apology for his actions that have rocked the football program.

Specifically, he expressed regret to freshman walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai, a player he confronted physically after crashing through several people on the sideline to forcibly pull him from a skirmish during Saturday's 26-16 loss to Oregon.

"I fully accept the decision that was made," Lake said in a tweet. "Our team has a right to expect better than what I displayed on Saturday and I'm committed to doing just that — being better so our program will reflect all that's good about being a Washington Husky."

Lake, however, is not expected to survive this ordeal, initially a one-week suspension that includes Saturday's game against Arizona State at Husky Stadium, and coach this team again.

It is believed the two sides are negotiating a contract buyout of Lake's $16 million, five-year deal, of which $10 million and three seasons remain.

While personable and well-liked by everyone who meets him, Lake let his emotions get the better of him on an ABC-TV national broadcast and embarrassed the university.

It didn't help him at all when he later denied striking out at Fuavai before shoving him, insisting in a postgame interview that he was only trying to break up the squabbling players. His apology seemed to indicate otherwise.

Lake has been the UW football coach for 13 games over two seasons, getting promoted from defensive coordinator in 2019 to replace Chris Petersen, who stepped down after six seasons of coaching.

After being ranked 20th in the AP preseason poll, the Huskies (4-5 overall, 3-3 Pac-12) have underachieved all season, which was concern enough for Lake's future.

On Sunday, the school fired John Donovan, Lake's offensive coordinator, for the team's lingering struggles on offense, which included a season-low 55 yards rushing in Saturday's loss to the Ducks.

Even Bob Gregory, the Husky defensive coordinator and now interim coach, didn't seem overly positive about what comes next for Lake and the program.

"I'm hoping everything works out for the best," Gregory said.

HuskyMaven

Lake Suspended for Arizona State Game, Replaced by Gregory

The University of Washington athletic department on Monday suspended Husky coach Jimmy Lake for a week without pay for his heated interaction with reserve linebacker Ruperake Fuavai during the Oregon game, a move that still could end up costing Lake his job. Athletic director Jen Cohen made the announcement an...
SEATTLE, WA
