Michael Porter Jr. Out Indefinitely With Back Injury

Tony East reports Malcolm Brogdon will play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. https://twitter.com/TEastNBA/status/1458594050353811461. Brogdon is dealing with an illness, which kept him out of Sunday’s 94-91 win over the Sacramento Kings. A crucial part of the Pacers’ rotation, Brogdon has played six games this season, averaging 36 minutes, 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. Last playing in a Nov. 3 111-98 win over the New York Knicks, Brogdon scored 17 points in 36 minutes of action, also recording eight rebounds and seven assists. Last season, Brogdon was second in usage, only behind Caris LeVert, with a 25.9% usage rate.
