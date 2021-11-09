CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Porter Jr. Out Indefinitely With Back Injury

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jamal Murray tore his ACL last April, the Denver Nuggets knew that it would take a team effort to compete without him. Fast forward nine games into this season, and the Nuggets...

Yardbarker

Fans Roast Michael Porter Jr. After He Misses Wide Open Layup

All around the NBA, players are having trouble finding their groove. Damian Lillard is having the worst stretch of his career in Portland while Steph Curry is having one of his least efficient shooting seasons in years. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. finds himself in similar territory to...
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: How to get Michael Porter Jr. going?

The Denver Nuggets didn’t need Michael Porter Jr. to get going against the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, the whole entire Denver team didn’t really need to do much as they waltzed to an easy win. Porter Jr. finished the night with 12 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two turnovers...
NBA
chatsports.com

Stat of the Week: Slumping superstars and how Michael Porter Jr. can recover his mojo

The Denver Nuggets have a shooting problem. Averaging 30.1% from three in their first seven games of the season, the Nuggets have the third lowest three-point percentage in the entire NBA, just ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. The Thunder are in last place in the Western Conference, while the Pistons are last in the East. The Nuggets aren’t in great company there, and that needs to change as soon as possible.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
cbslocal.com

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Not Worried About Michael Porter Jr.’s Slump

(AP) – Michael Porter Jr. missed all three of his 3-pointers in Wednesday night’s 108-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and is 1 for 18 from outside the arc over his past four games. But Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he is not worried about the poor start to the...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Stiffs Mailbag: Michael Porter Jr.’s struggles, Bones Hyland, and much more

Welcome back to Mailbag Monday! The Denver Nuggets are 4-2 and had themselves a 2-2 week since the last edition of the mailbag. After losing their first back-to-back, the Nuggets won the second, demolishing the Dallas Mavericks and stealing a road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After an off day, the Nuggets will play two games in Memphis against the Grizzlies this week, followed by a game on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. leaves game vs. Rockets with lower back soreness

Just three minutes into the Denver Nuggets' win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Michael Porter Jr. found himself all alone on a fastbreak after a loose ball bounced his way. It should have been showtime, but instead the young forward never really left the ground as he missed the layup in embarrassing fashion and appeared to injure himself in the process.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Back Injury#Acl#Fanduel Sportsbook
chatsports.com

Kiszla: Nuggets need to remove Michael Porter Jr. from starting lineup and let him work out his basketball demons on the bench.

What’s wrong with Michael Porter Jr. is the space between the ears. His shot goes clink, clank, clunk. For a guy like MPJ, who defines himself as a shooter, and a team like Denver, which needs every bucket it can scrounge from this roster, that’s a problem. But the real issue here seems to be far more serious. The headspace of MPJ appears as unkempt as a bed full of cracker crumbs scattered in tangled sheets.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Michael Porter Jr. had worst missed layup of NBA season

Michael Porter Jr. has had a nightmarish start to the season, and it might have hit its peak on Saturday. The Nuggets forward had the worst missed layup of the season in the first quarter of Denver’s game against the Houston Rockets. Porter got a runout after coming away with a loose ball. Leading the 3-on-0 fast break, Porter took it himself and completely botched the open layup. Take a look.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Nuggets Receive Concerning Update On Michael Porter Jr.’s Status

The Denver Nuggets could be extremely short-handed for the time being, as they are also going to be without rising NBA star Michael Porter Jr. for the foreseeable future. That wasn’t a very positive update from head coach Michael Malone. Hopefully, this only sidelines him for a week as he said, but the team will certainly be taking their time with this one and will proceed with caution.
NBA
