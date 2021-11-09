Michael Porter Jr. Out Indefinitely With Back Injury

The Denver Nuggets have a shooting problem. Averaging 30.1% from three in their first seven games of the season, the Nuggets have the third lowest three-point percentage in the entire NBA, just ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. The Thunder are in last place in the Western Conference, while the Pistons are last in the East. The Nuggets aren’t in great company there, and that needs to change as soon as possible.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO