CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Serena Williams & Michael B. Jordan Team Up For $1M HBCU Business Proposal Giveaway

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7MPS_0cqitr5700

We’re always in full support of anything that has to do with giving money to our HBCU fam out there, especially if it comes with a million-dollar price tag attached!

A-list Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan and sports legend Serena Williams decided to make that happen by teaming up for a grand opportunity that entrepreneurs hailing from Historically Black colleges and universities can take advantage of.

However, they’ll have to come up with a winning business proposal for a chance to obtain the $1 million giveaway.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Jordan’s firm, Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, and Williams’ investment company, Serena Ventures, came together to partnered up with MaC Venture Capital to create the million-dollar opportunity.  Current HBCU students and even graduates will be able to enter by submitting a business proposal online , with the winners being awarded live on TNT during the nationally broadcasted finals of the QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase on Dec. 18.

Read the official contest breakdown below:

“The Legacy Classic HBCU Startup Pitch Competition is about finding and rewarding entrepreneurial excellence while also shedding light on the VC fundraising process. Over the coming weeks, Serena Ventures and MaC Venture Capital will work together to identify the most promising early-stage startup companies founded by current HBCU students or alumni. Ten semi-finalists will be chosen to pitch their startups to a group of top venture capitalists and receive detailed feedback from this experienced group of investors.

Three finalists will be invited to a live pitch in front of an HBCU audience and top partners at Serena Ventures, MaC Venture Capital, Harlem Capital and Cake Ventures. One winner will be rewarded with a $1M investment from the participating VCs during the live Legacy Classic on December 18th.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We hear that registration closes November 15th, so hurry up and register by clicking here if you or a HBCU affiliate that you know has what it takes to win — there’s nothing to lose, and a million dollars to gain!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://blackamericaweb.com" id="821720" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Here's What Serena Williams Really Thinks About ﻿﻿'King Richard,' The Movie About Her Life Starring Will Smith

Over the weekend Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a new trailer for King Richard, starring Will Smith. The film tells the story of Richard Williams, the famously tough-as-nails father and coach to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. With the rave reviews and everyone buzzing about the new flick, naturally, Serena had a strong reaction to the trailer.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is Rosy in Pink Suit & Heeled Mules at Gucci’s Love Parade Show With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Zaya Wade was pretty in pink at Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, alongside her baller father Dwyane Wade and step-mom Gabrielle Union. The 14-year-old was well-suited for the Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza, in a matching rose-hued blazer and short set, a retro-inspired printed shirt, a coordinating small tote bag and white leather heeled mules. The Gucci shoes, which are available for $830 on the brand’s e-store, are accentuated by a retro-inspired block heel and the house’s emblematic Horsebit hardware. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Michael B Jordan
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Shows Off Massive Biceps in Intense Creed 3 Training Video

The third installment of the Michael B. Jordan-led Rocky spin-off series, Creed, is expected to be released next year with Jordan signed on to direct. In addition to Jordon, Creed III will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad and feature Jonathan Majors. Jordan is currently prepping for the threequel, in fact, celebrity trainer Corey Calliet recently shared a video of Jordan during an intense workout session.
COMBAT SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Serena Williams Confirms Oft-Told Story About Her Dad: 'That Was A Real Moment'

“King Richard,” the new biopic about Richard Williams coaching daughters Venus and Serena to tennis greatness, includes a scene in which Richard, played by Will Smith, tells a school-age Serena (Demi Singleton) that she will be the greatest player of all time. On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Instagram Twitter#Serena Ventures#Mac Venture Capital#Tnt#Qqq Legacy#Vc#Cake Ventures
blavity.com

Serena Williams' Daughter Hilariously Names One Of Her Dolls After A 'Martin' Character

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. had the internet in fits of laughter after the tennis star shared a video showing the names her 4-year-old has given her dolls. In a TikTok captioned, "Tell me where you are from without telling me," Williams picked up three dolls and asked her daughter what their names were.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Serena Williams’ Best Street Style Looks

Serena Williams may have made a name for herself through her tennis career, but she’s also embraces fashion with gusto. In addition to collaborating with longtime outfitter Nike for her on-court looks, the star athlete has a namesake clothing label that makes dresses, tops, pants and denim. Williams herself often models Nike looks as well as her own Serena line on the street. In June 2021, the 40-year-old mom was snapped at her hotel in Paris sporting a black Nike athletic top with white piping and leggings with Nike sneakers featuring hits of neon green and silver. In May 2021, while stepping out...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Serena Williams shares ‘rare sighting’ of her father as he plays with granddaughter Olympia

Serena Williams has shared a “rare sighting” of her father Richard Williams playing with his granddaughter while praising the 79 year old.The tennis star reflected on her father’s constant dedication to his family with a video showing Richard supporting his granddaughter Olympia Ohanian as she rode a bicycle down the sidewalk.In the brief clip, Richard can be seen holding up his phone and filming the four-year-old, before cheering her on as she passed him.“A rare sighting, the one and only GOAT. Still motivating ... King Richard, but I call him daddy,” Serena wrote in the caption of the Instagram...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is Too Cute Riding A Tricycle With Grandpa ‘King Richard’

Ahead of the release of ‘King Richard,’ Serena Williams showed off what her dad is like as a grandfather to her daughter, Olympia, in an adorable new video. When King Richard premieres on Nov. 19, the world will get to know Serena Williams and Venus Williams‘ father, Richard Williams. However, to the tennis pros, he’s still just dear ol’ dad! Serena proved that when she uploaded a sweet video of Richard getting in some bonding time with her four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In the video, Olympia rides her tricycle down the sidewalk, while Richard is proudly filming the exciting moment on his phone.
TENNIS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

676
Followers
461
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy