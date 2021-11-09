City Hall celebration for North Philadelphia WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One of Philadelphia's own was celebrated at City Hall on Monday after being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Young people like Haily Clark celebrated alongside their family members in congratulations for North Philadelphia native and WNBA star Kahleah Copper of the league champion Chicago Sky.

"Happy to see Kahleah be an MVP, because it's actually a woman this time," Haily said.

The Prep Charter alumna is the first woman from Philadelphia to earn Finals MVP in the 25-year history of the league.

At City Hall on Monday, Copper says she’s thankful because it’s been a long road to get here.

"I just appreciate my process and everything give been through in order to be here in this moment," she said.

"This is a moment of great joy for all of us," Mayor Jim Kenney said, greeting Copper with a hug.

Kahleah Copper, WNBA Finals MVP, with two young fans at her City Hall celebration Monday. Photo credit Shara Dae Howard/KYW Newsradio

She said she was all about inspiring the next generation.

"Soak up everything that I have for them," she said, "to grow up one day and be in my same shoes."

During the playoffs, the Rutgers alumnus averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She shot 52% from the field, including 34.4% from three-point range in leading Chicago to the title.

Copper led Chicago to single-elimination round wins over the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky then upended the Connecticut three games to one in the WNBA Semifinals, then dispatched the Phoenix Mercury by the same margin in the best-of-five Finals.