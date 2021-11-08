CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NEW TONE 11/08/21

By DJ Rudebabe
LSU Reveille
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey y'all! Thanks once again for tuning in and a special thank you to any listeners who've talked ska with me and gave suggestions! See y'all next week!. Monday At Back to the Beach / Jeff Rosenstock 1:14. Creepin / Catbite 2:55. Trapped in a Box / No Doubt...

www.lsureveille.com

Comments / 0

Related
LSU Reveille

Bedside Radio 11/8/21

Welcome another week of calm tunes and sleepy vibes with Bedside Radio every Monday night. Tonight's music focuses more on Hispanic and French music but there's still a good mix of everything to get you to bed. Enjoy!. Si tu vois ma mère by Sidney Bechet and Claude Luter et...
MUSIC
LSU Reveille

Music in the Quad: Eli Alfred and the Ocarina

Eli Alfred is an LSU student that you’ve probably seen, or at least heard, while strolling through the Quad or walking by the Union. If you don’t recognize the name that’s most likely because students have been referring to him as “the guy that plays the ocarina.”. Eli started playing...
SCIENCE
LSU Reveille

What Are You Listening to?

We ventured out into the Quad to find out what the LSU student body is currently listening to. All we asked was that students write on a whiteboard an artist or song and speak a little about it. From the music playing in their headphones to their favorite artist, we got a wide variety of different genres.
MUSIC
LSU Reveille

Timeless Nostalgia 11/12/21

This week we took a break from digging and enjoyed some of the timeless hits we've played from our previous shows. I hope you enjoyed them just as much as I did!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Dekker
Person
Jeff Rosenstock
Rolling Stone

See Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Bring ‘The Future’ Songs to ‘CBS Mornings’

Fresh off the release of their new album The Future, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats performed three songs from the LP for CBS Mornings’ Saturday Sessions. Performing live from New York’s Beacon Theater, the Denver rock outfit delivered “Love Don’t,” “Face Down in the Moment” and “Survivor” from their third studio album, the follow-up to their 2018 LP Tearing at the Seams; Rateliff also released a solo album, And It’s Still Alright, in 2020. Rateliff and the Night Sweats wrote and recorded The Future at the singer’s studio near Denver with producer Bradley Cook. “I look at the album overall as a big question,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Manners#See You Again#The Hippos#The Skatalites#Ska Ska Ska#Skaville Uk
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Showbiz411

“Band of Gold” Singer Freda Payne Drops a Hot Memoir and Reveals a Secret Affair with a US Senator

You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Adele opens up about pain of missing her son in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele has opened up about the pain of missing her young son, Angelo, in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.The singer-songwriter alludes to her feelings about being separated from her son due to work demands in the track “Hold On”, from her forthcoming album 30.Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for the US TV special Adele: One Night Only, the artist said that the song was inspired by advice given to her by her friends.“The lyrics of this song are so brutally honest,” said Winfrey, reading some of Adele’s lyrics back to her.“I’m such a mess / The harder that...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy