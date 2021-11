NOVATO (KPIX) — As the Baby Boom generation swells the ranks of the elderly, the Bay Area’s scientific community is turning its attention to the causes of age-related illness. The Buck Institute in Novato has become a major player in an effort to find out why the body ages–and how to stop it. There is an air of excitement in Dr. Judy Campisi’s laboratory. She and her young research team are studying the effects of aging on tiny worms in a process called “senescence.” Interview with Buck Institute President and CEO Dr. Eric Verdin Normally, cells will either continue dividing to rejuvenate tissue, or...

