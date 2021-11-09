CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Governor Newsom endorses $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by Congress

By KALW
kalw.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong items covered by the federal infrastructure bill are 25 billion dollars for California highways and 84 billion dollars towards wildfire prevention in...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Highlights of Bipartisan Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

On Friday, Nov. 5, the US House of Representatives passed the Senate version of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs and deal with the climate crisis while turning it into an economic opportunity. Hawaiʻi’s two representatives, Ed Case and Kaialiʻi Kahele, both voted in favor of the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kalw.org

What does the infrastructure bill plan to fix?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what’s in the infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate and House with mostly Democratic support. The bill will provide desperately needed funds for roads, bridges, public transportation, Internet access, water, and more. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the US a C- for infrastructure. There's a water main break every two minutes, 43% of public roads are in poor or mediocre condition, and one in five school aged children do not have high-speed Internet to cite a few examples.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Jobs Act#California Comeback Plan#Californians
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
enr.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Stay Affirmed by US Court, Agency Ordered Not to Implement

A three-judge panel of the federal appellate court in New Orleans on Nov. 12 unanimously affirmed its week earlier stay of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard that mandated COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and masking for roughly 80 million employees of companies and other employers with 100 or more workers, including those in the construction industry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy