Governor Newsom endorses $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by Congress

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what’s in the infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate and House with mostly Democratic support. The bill will provide desperately needed funds for roads, bridges, public transportation, Internet access, water, and more. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the US a C- for infrastructure. There's a water main break every two minutes, 43% of public roads are in poor or mediocre condition, and one in five school aged children do not have high-speed Internet to cite a few examples.

