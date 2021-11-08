CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'It is over': Christie urges GOP to move on from 2020

By CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 23

david
4d ago

If we don’t get to the bottom of 2020 there is no 2024 ! The democrats stole the election they just did the same thing in New Jersey it will never end !! Knowing what we know now I am pretty sure the democrats have not won a election in a long time!!

Reply
2
Jacqmars
5d ago

Christie should practice what he preaches and go away

Reply
8
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

New York (CNN Business) — Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based...
BUSINESS
CNN

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

(CNN Business) — The biggest news this week in the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes is that the government expects to rest its case against the former CEO and founder of failed blood testing company Theranos in a matter of days. In a surprise disclosure after jurors were excused for...
LAW
New York Post

Chris Christie mocks Donald Trump over re-election defeat

Former New Jersey Republican governor and onetime Donald Trump ally Chris Christie is stepping up his war of words with the former president as both men weigh potential White House bids in 2024. “I’m not going to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” Christie told “Axios on HBO” in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

2024 Watch: Chris Christie pushes post-Trump GOP vision in comeback tour

Don’t be surprised to witness more verbal fireworks between former President Donald Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with the publication this week of Christie’s new book, "Republican Rescue." The book’s subtitle, "Saving the party from truth deniers, conspiracy theorists, and the dangerous polices of Joe Biden," is...
POTUS
wlsam.com

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

While the other potential GOP White House aspirants continue to tip-toe around former President Donald Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie argued Saturday that his week’s election results marked the “beginning of a new era” for the Republican Party — one that looks “forward and not backwards” as he addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Murkowski voted to convict Trump. Now she'll run against a candidate he backs

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February, announced Friday she is running for reelection. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on charges of insurrection, and the only one seeking reelection next year. It is one example of the ways she has at times bucked her party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

White House wants McAuliffe after Virginia gubernatorial loss: report

The Biden administration is searching for a job to give Terry McAuliffe following his defeat in the race to be Virginia governor last week, according to a new report. Punchbowl News reported Thursday that White House officials are looking to place the former Democratic National Committee chair somewhere in the hierarchy. The report cited “multiple high-level sources familiar with the White House’s thinking.”
VIRGINIA STATE
