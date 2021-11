For 2021, Goodwin University will return to a live event to participate in Connecticut Foodshare’s Turkey Drive, allowing individuals to support local families in need during the holiday season. A community effort is scheduled for Thursday, November 18, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. The collection spot will be the back two rows of the main parking lot at 211 Riverside Drive (main Goodwin academic building) in East Hartford. Participants will be able to drive through and hand off their donations to the volunteers. The donation of a turkey and 30 dollars is encouraged, but gifts of all amounts are welcome and appreciated.

