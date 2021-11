I'm going to go out on a limb today and say that most of us at one time or another have used this one word to describe someone we know. Over the years, most of us respectable adults have had to adjust the way that we use the English language. The adjustments were definitely needed because there are a bunch of words that many of us used back in the day that have since been labeled as derogatory, so we can no longer use them.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO