Presidential Election

Time for some introspection

By Missourian Editorial Board
Washington Missourian
 6 days ago

The postmortems by political pundits keep rolling in on the Virginia governor’s race where Republican Glenn Youngkin handily beat incumbent Democrat Terry McAuliffe earlier this week. The Republican victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race and the unexpectedly close result in New Jersey’s — both states Biden won comfortably last...

The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
Virginia State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Perez: Maryland Republicans Should Not Emulate Youngkin’s Campaign Strategy

Maryland Republicans should be careful not to emulate the type of campaign Glenn Youngkin ran to get elected governor of Virginia if they want to have a chance of holding on to the governor’s mansion in 2022, former Democratic National Committee chair and gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez said. Youngkin, 54, a Republican businessman, narrowly defeated […] The post Perez: Maryland Republicans Should Not Emulate Youngkin’s Campaign Strategy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
New York Post

White House wants McAuliffe after Virginia gubernatorial loss: report

The Biden administration is searching for a job to give Terry McAuliffe following his defeat in the race to be Virginia governor last week, according to a new report. Punchbowl News reported Thursday that White House officials are looking to place the former Democratic National Committee chair somewhere in the hierarchy. The report cited “multiple high-level sources familiar with the White House’s thinking.”
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
Van Jones
Terry Mcauliffe
Ezra Klein
Dave Chappelle
Jon Stewart
Bill Maher
TIME

How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
