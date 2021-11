The artifacts in the CoD Vanguard Zombies, are special items that you can equip to your Zombies loadout to grant you some special abilities. These Artifacts are associated with 4 Dark Aether Entities. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the Dark Aether Entities in Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies and the abilities associated with their artifacts.

