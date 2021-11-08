Country Artist Lindsay Ell And Canada’s Drag Race Champion Priyanka To Host The 2021 Canadian Country Music Awards

Big mistake, Canada’s Drag Race. Huge. When Océane Aqua-Black was eliminated in week two, I chalked it up to a classic case of a loveable queen having a bad week and going home too soon. It happens. Last week, Stephanie Prince’s elimination felt untimely — she was one of the most entertaining queens in the room, a deadly mix of peppy and bitchy — though Synthia tore that lip sync fair and square. But (spoiler alert) Suki Doll’s elimination at the end of this week is the sort of thing that Drag Race producers usually use rigga morris to prevent at all costs. Suki Doll is both a stunning drag artist and a great reality-TV character; every word out of her giant mouth has been iconic and quotable. In a season where the actual challenges and runways haven’t been thrilling (barring an exemplary Rusical), the main thing buoying this show week to week has been the contestants’ personalities. And now, some of the most interesting ones to watch are gone. *Sighs in French Canadian.*

