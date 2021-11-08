Making the mouse pointer easier to see on-screen

Last week, Apple released iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 to address serious security vulnerabilities and HomePod Software 15.1.1 to fix podcast problems. For those thinking about upgrading to the generally well-received macOS 12 Monterey, Adam Engst looks at some of the issues users are experiencing and maintains his recommendation to wait a bit longer. The recently released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 introduced FaceTime screen sharing and SharePlay, so Josh Centers and Adam spent hours on FaceTime last week to bring you a guide to these new features. Finally, Adam has another installment of his LittleBITS column that focuses on temporary iCloud space when upgrading devices, a puzzling Screen Time quirk, the recent TidBITS server swap, and an update to the TidBITS News app. Notable Mac app releases this week include OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.9.1, TripMode 3.1, 1Password 7.9.1, OmniFocus 3.12.2, and BusyCal 2021.4.2 and BusyContacts 1.6.2.

