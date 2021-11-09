CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tucker: Joe Biden is not in charge, the ideologues are

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

video.foxnews.com

hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
Joe Biden
New York Post

Harris won’t be president and other commentary

“She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.
Lancaster Online

Biden’s blunders getting worse (letter)

Every president swears an oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution grants the authority and responsibility to the president to protect the security of the United States. I believe we have a lawless president and Cabinet that disregard the safety and welfare of American...
omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
Fox News

Jesse Watters predicts Joe Biden will be 'one of the worst' presidents of all time

Jesse Watters declared Joe Biden a "horrible president" Saturday on "Watters' World," highlighting the president's failed promises and low approval ratings. JESSE WATTERS: I’m sick of beating around the bush. Time to call a spade a spade. Joe Biden is a horrible president. I’ve seen enough. On pace to be one of the worst of all time. Most of the country thinks he’s incompetent, Democrats don’t want him to run again; everyone’s disappointed. We didn’t think it would be this bad this fast. Everything – and I mean everything – he says he’s going to do, he doesn’t do. And everything he says is true, isn’t true.
MarketRealist

Is There a White House Rift Between Biden and Kamala Harris?

Since the approval ratings keep getting lower for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Americans wonder whether all is well between the nation’s top leaders. When comparing the number of public appearances Harris made alongside Biden, the percentage has decreased since the beginning of his presidential term. Article...
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
mediaite.com

Anderson Cooper: It’s ‘Incredibly Damaging’ for Biden That ‘Members of His Own Party Are Kind of Ignoring Him’

Anderson Cooper, Maggie Haberman, and David Axelrod talked Friday night about how the months of negotiations over legislation have hurt Democrats, particularly in the wake of recent election losses. Democrats have been scrambling to get votes on the bipartisan infrastructure package and the Build Back Better spending bill for months...
The Independent

White House responds to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant designed to mock Biden

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
