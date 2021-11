(The Center Square) – While Connecticut is working with a budget surplus, a public policy organization is recommending the state lower taxes to improve its economic outlook. “I think Connecticut residents are far less interested in whether we have a balanced budget and what our fiscal outlook is when they’re not safe in their homes, when thousands are unemployed and gas prices are going up,” House Minority Leader Vincent J. Candelora, R-North Branford, said according to the CT Mirror. “Government is working for itself. It’s not working for the people of Connecticut.”

