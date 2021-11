With more time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have become do-it-yourself-ers – taking on new home improvement projects, dinner recipes and self-care routines. But one thing we may not have tackled is our health, including keeping up with routine doctor’s visits. If your check-ups have fallen off your to-do list, you’re not alone. In 2020, many Americans delayed visits for routine medical care due to the pandemic. As a result, important tests, like lung cancer screenings, went down by more than 50% from the previous year.

