Minnesota State

COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Southeast MN School District To Go Back Online

By Shel B
 5 days ago
Triton Public Schools navigated a tough start to November. An estimated 5% of its enrolled student body tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the district to switch to full-on distance learning. Now, the schools hope to return to in-person learning sometime this week. Fingers crossed that is achieved. The district...

Government
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

