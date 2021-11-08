NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation

The NCAA released a draft of a new constitution on Monday. By envisioning conferences and schools as bound by fewer one-size-fits-all rules, the NCAA is acknowledging a core lesson of NCAA v. Alston: Competitors for college athletes should have more opportunities to reward athletes.
The constitution, which is expected to be ratified in January, advocates a decentralized model of NCAA governance. It notes that conferences and colleges are “of widely varying mission, size, resources and opportunities.” The constitution demands that NCAA governing rules “reflect these differences through the delegation of authorities and responsibilities to the divisions, conferences and member institutions.”
To that...
Comments / 0