NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation

Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

The NCAA is setting the stage for a dramatic restructuring...

www.heraldpalladium.com

247Sports

College basketball rankings: CBS Sports updates Top 25 and 1 after Duke, UCLA notable wins

College basketball is off to a hot start in the early going this season after several teams took full advantage their opportunities in the spotlight, including Duke to tip-off Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign and UCLA, who held off Villanova in overtime this week in the first battle of top 5 squads. CBS Sports updated its Top 25 And 1 rankings to reflect who looked the best during the first week of action ahead of nationally-ranked Tennessee and Florida State each returning to the floor Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

NCAA on OSU's Remarks After Ban: 'This Is Unacceptable'

Weiberg stated the NCAA is the organization—after taking nearly five years to make a decision—should be punished. "It's the bad actors, those that knowingly circumvent and violate the rules that should be punished. It's unnecessary to punish these student-athletes this way, and is further proof that the NCAA system is disconnected and broken," he told The Oklahoman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox34.com

The NCAA announced changes are coming to their constitution

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The NCAA announced changes are coming to their constitution, which could bring changes for student-athletes across the country and at Texas Tech. Texas Tech faculty athletics director Brian Shannon said the sport's biggest and influential governing body in college sports proposed changes, ultimately giving divisions more autonomy over how they choose to be governed.
LUBBOCK, TX
varsitysportsnetwork.com

The stage is set

No. 1 McDonogh and No. 2 Calvert Hall will meet for the MIAA A Conference championship on Sunday. It's been a marathon of a season, with many twists and turns, but in the end it will come down to the match-up everyone expected in the beginning – No. 1 McDonogh vs. No. 2 Calvert Hall.
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Higher Ed

The New NCAA Constitution Hints at Big Changes Ahead

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images — The National Collegiate Athletic Association offered a glimpse into the future of college athletics Monday, unveiling a proposed new constitution that acknowledges that athletes should be compensated for their images and likenesses and distributes power away from the central office to the group's three divisions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

What NCAA Constitution Draft Tells Us: More Power, More Money for Schools

The NCAA on Monday released a draft of its new constitution, a significantly condensed 19-page version with some expected but notable changes. Members will haggle over the draft ahead of next week's virtual NCAA Constitution Convention, while also looking to the next and most important step in this process: restructuring Division I governance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

NCAA Says Athletes Pushed Use of ‘Student-Athlete’ in Constitution

In its draft of a new constitution released earlier this week, the NCAA relinquished the use of the word "amateur"—and all its unpaid cognates—but doubled down on another increasingly contentious turn of phrase.  The term "student-athlete" appears 44 times in the national governing body's proposed decree to govern less, while still asserting itself as the conservator of keeping college athletes. The new constitution will be voted on at the next NCAA convention in January. The term "student-athlete"—coined by the NCAA's first executive director, Walter Byers, for the explicit purpose of having schools avoid providing athletes workers' compensation benefits—has received renewed attention in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

NCAA Draft Constitution Heeds Alston’s Antitrust Warnings

The NCAA released a draft of a new constitution on Monday. By envisioning conferences and schools as bound by fewer one-size-fits-all rules, the NCAA is acknowledging a core lesson of NCAA v. Alston: Competitors for college athletes should have more opportunities to reward athletes. The constitution, which is expected to be ratified in January, advocates a decentralized model of NCAA governance. It notes that conferences and colleges are "of widely varying mission, size, resources and opportunities." The constitution demands that NCAA governing rules "reflect these differences through the delegation of authorities and responsibilities to the divisions, conferences and member institutions." To that...
SPORTS
Sportico

Transformers? NCAA’s Optimus Committee Is Hardly Prime

I read with great interest a while ago that the NCAA had created a Transformation Committee. Made me think of the Transformers toys our son used to enjoy. Remember them? Little robot figurines that, with a few adjustments, morphed into race cars. If only the NCAA had someone skilled at doing that for the association. Well, maybe there's hope. According to an Oct. 28 NCAA press release, a new "committee, co-chaired by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio University Director of Athletics Julie Cromer, will consider what it means to be a Division I member and how the division should be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
osubeavers.com

Beavers Set for NCAA West Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon State women's cross country team will travel to Sacramento, Calif. for the NCAA West Regional on Friday. The women's 6K is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Haggin Oaks Golf Course. Last Time Out. The Beavers took sixth with 156 points at the Pac-12 Championships...
OREGON STATE
mutigers.com

Mizzou Cross Country Set for NCAA Regionals

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Mizzou Cross Country is set to travel to Iowa City, Iowa for the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Ashton Cross Country Course. The women's 6k is set to begin at 11:00 A.M. CT while the men's 10k race will begin at 12:00 P.M. CT.
IOWA CITY, IA

