AMC releases earnings today, Monday, November 8. Earnings are due out after the market closes. Suprise, surprise or more of the same old popcorn?. AMC is one stock we are well familiar with by now, and we are due to become more familiar with the stock after the close tonight when earnings for Q3 will be released. The stock has gained some new fans as the meme stock rally reignited last week, but some old AMC apes still prowl the social media chatrooms like a silverback urging followers to hold and not sell, diamond hands, etc. AMC has been seeing its attendance figures surge recently as the world reopens and we flock back to in-person everything. Gyms are full, shops are full, and it appears cinemas are also full.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO