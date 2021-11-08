CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Host a Gnome Party To Extend Your Holiday Fun

By Felicia Feaster
HGTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s be honest: the post-holiday return to normalcy can be a serious come-down. No more parties, no more twinkling, glittering decorations, no more indulgent food and no more dessert after every meal as the reality of extra holiday pounds sets in. The remedy for that bracing dose of bummerish...

www.hgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinasportsman.com

S.S.T. Balls are a holiday party favorite

It’s been a crazy year, and I’m glad to finally be offering a recipe for December, for those Christmas parties, family get-togethers, gatherings for sporting events, tailgating and just about anything else where the invitation includes instructions on bringing a snack. In past years, many of these recipes have involved...
RECIPES
onidawatchman.com

There's no place like gnome for the holidays

The Onida Club held their Annual Christmas Tea on Saturday October 29th, 2021 at the Phoenix Center beginning at noon. Homemade soups of Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Beef were served along with ham salad on homemade fresh buns. Those in attendance enjoyed a program given by Attorney General office’s, Jody Gillaspie in regards to "Scammer's either by mail or phone.” She explained ways to avoid and report such incidents so her office of Consumer Protection can catch these predators as quickly as possible. She explained her office alone was able to recover money scammed by simply calling her office with tips and scenarios of such behavior. The program concluded with many guests sharing stories of how they and family members were scammed and Jody handed out a lot of information and goodies for guests and phone numbers to call and protect themselves. It was an amazing program for those in attendance, had been victimized or knew of someone who had. After the program attendees enjoyed a nice tea with cookies, candies, and wonderful conversation. Seven Door Prizes, compliments of the Onida Club, were awarded to those attending. Prize winners were Karen Byrum, Marcelleen Davis, Kate Hoisington, Leanne Loesch, Edith Schewenn, Delia Mundt, and Jo Bender. The theme "There's No Place Like Gnome For The Holidays" was enjoyed by all.
ONIDA, SD
Paso Robles Daily News

Craft a holiday gnome with the Paso Robles Library

– Learn a new skill or improve crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series. In keeping with the December theme of “Hygge,” crafters at all skill levels will enjoy the challenge of creating a boy or girl holiday gnome using simple supplies such as socks and wooden balls. To participate, register before Dec. 8; once registered, participants will receive details about picking up the craft kit and the Zoom meetup on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Leader-Telegram

Fun Wisconsin Holiday Experiences

(StatePoint) The holiday season is all about family, friends, traditions -- and fun! Here are some enjoyable experiences you can savor and share this season, close to home in Wisconsin, as you and yours make new memories together. The Magic of Nutcracker in the Castle in Oshkosh. The beloved Nutcracker...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
KATU.com

Join us for holiday fun in 2021

Join us for holiday magic and fun at the 2021 Safeway Providence Festival of Trees, all in support of children’s health services. You won’t want to miss the Festival Holiday Special Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. on KATU, filled with special performances, decorating tips and festive fun. Get details here.
CELEBRATIONS
mycentralfloridafamily.com

LEGOLAND Holidays Brings Cheer and Fun

LEGOLAND Holidays Brings Cheer and Fun – LEGOLAND® Florida Resort is ready to deck the halls for its jolliest event of the year, HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND® presented by Hallmark Channel, during select dates in November and December. Click any of the buttons below to follow us for more news and...
LIFESTYLE
WIBW

Shoppers find unique gifts at Gnome for the Holidays craft fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shoppers had a chance to get their hands on some one of a kind finds at Lake Sherwood’s Gnome for the Holidays craft fair Saturday. Stephanie Blaker, an organizer of the event said homemade gifts are a great option this holiday season with many industries facing supply shortages.
TOPEKA, KS
The Baltimore Sun

From paper place mats to trivia, hosting hacks to make your next holiday gathering easier

It’s safe to say Kathi Gromacki knows a thing or two about hosting holiday dinners. The owner of Nest on Main says she has held about 20 Thanksgivings at her home over the years. And her shop in Bel Air is brimming with everything an aspiring host — or guest — could need for a party, from luxurious hand soaps for the guest bathroom to a new gadget that you can use to grate garlic cloves. When ...
BEL AIR, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gosling
Marshall News Messenger

PHOTOS: Marshall Manor hosts Halloween fun

Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab enjoyed having the children of Marshall for “Trunk or Treat” Thursday evening. The turn out was great, with lots of little ghosts and goblins enjoying the games and candy while the witches were flying high in the wind!
MARSHALL, TX
WAVY News 10

Holiday Hosting and Entertaining Hacks!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From seasonal soirees to holiday dinners, this time of year is all about getting together with family and friends. Chef and Food Network star, Tregaye Fraser, joined us on HRS with some fun and creative ideas for holiday hosting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
PopSugar

15 Great Gifts to Give to Your Thanksgiving Host or Loved Ones This Holiday

This Thanksgiving, some of us are spending time with family and friends, some of us are traveling, and some of us are staying home for a more low-key holiday. Whether you're missing your family or going somewhere new for the holidays, it's very thoughtful to send a Thanksgiving gift. Our idea of the perfect Thanksgiving treat is, of course, pie, but we also found great kitchen gifts, fun games, and some self-care gifts for the host who definitely needs it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Animals#Gnomes#Birthday Party#Bummerish#Hot Tea Month
Seattle Times

How to host the ultimate holiday party: Tips from an event-planning pro

When it comes to planning a dazzling holiday event, there are few better people to guide the way than Alysha Janmohamed, sales and events manager at Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi in Bellevue. Although she just joined the team in April 2021, she’s worked in hospitality and operational management for years — and has been a longtime patron of this sky-high hot spot.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bandera Bulletin

Museum hosts spooky party

The Frontier Times Museum’s Halloween Gala at the Antler Oaks Lodge and RV Resort on October 30 was a magnet for folks dressed like Dracula, scarecrows, Walking Dead, wizards, Little Bo Peep, Little Red Riding Hood, Little Orphan Annie and many more. Among the costumed visitors were Tom and Jennifer...
LIFESTYLE
HGTV

Turn an Embroidery Hoop Into a DIY Advent Calendar Wreath

Looking for a fun and crafty project this holiday season? Surprise your friends or family with 24 days of gifts by turning an embroidery hoop into a unique DIY Advent calendar wreath. Put it together yourself and watch the fun unfold all December long. Tools + Supplies. Cut Greenery. Cut...
LIFESTYLE
HGTV

The Cutest Gnome Decor for a Nordic-Style Holiday Look

Gnomes have taken over the holiday and winter scene. I don't have a single friend or family member that doesn't have at least one gnome tucked in a Christmas tree, guarding the front door or sitting on the mantel. They add just the right amount of whimsy and cheer to your holiday decor.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
PopSugar

Your Official Guide to Holiday Party Dressing For Any Style

'Tis the season to party and celebrate with loved ones. And you know what that means — you'll need plenty of party-appropriate outfit ideas that will work for any occasion. The end of the year is a crazy-busy time for everyone, between family holiday dinners, office parties, gift swaps, and more. It can be stressful enough without also having to worry about what to wear.
APPAREL
pix11.com

Fun, sexy, holiday styles

With the holiday season about to be in full-swing, your calendar is likely going to be filled with parties, gift exchanges and get-togethers! Whatever the dress-code, you want to stand out with a fun and festive look!. Style expert Alison Deyette, has the show-stoppers from Venus, which include a little...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mountain Democrat

Knight Foundry kickstarts holiday fun

The Knight Foundry Gift Shop issues a special invitation to start holiday shopping at the foundry on this month’s Public Tour Day, Saturday, Nov. 13. Handcrafted castings, tin lanterns and myriad more artisan and foundry items are on sale to help celebrate the holiday season. But that’s just part of...
SUTTER CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy