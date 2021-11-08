Host a Gnome Party To Extend Your Holiday Fun

The Onida Club held their Annual Christmas Tea on Saturday October 29th, 2021 at the Phoenix Center beginning at noon. Homemade soups of Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Beef were served along with ham salad on homemade fresh buns. Those in attendance enjoyed a program given by Attorney General office’s, Jody Gillaspie in regards to "Scammer's either by mail or phone.” She explained ways to avoid and report such incidents so her office of Consumer Protection can catch these predators as quickly as possible. She explained her office alone was able to recover money scammed by simply calling her office with tips and scenarios of such behavior. The program concluded with many guests sharing stories of how they and family members were scammed and Jody handed out a lot of information and goodies for guests and phone numbers to call and protect themselves. It was an amazing program for those in attendance, had been victimized or knew of someone who had. After the program attendees enjoyed a nice tea with cookies, candies, and wonderful conversation. Seven Door Prizes, compliments of the Onida Club, were awarded to those attending. Prize winners were Karen Byrum, Marcelleen Davis, Kate Hoisington, Leanne Loesch, Edith Schewenn, Delia Mundt, and Jo Bender. The theme "There's No Place Like Gnome For The Holidays" was enjoyed by all.

ONIDA, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO