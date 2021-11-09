Turn an Embroidery Hoop Into a DIY Advent Calendar Wreath

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Jessica Ball, M.S., RD. There is one thing that gets me out of bed in the morning, and that is making my morning coffee. I grind the beans, boil the water and add it all to my beloved French press (I love this 8-Cup French Press [Buy It, $42, oxo.com]). A few minutes of patience later, I am ready to start my day. I know I'm not alone in being a coffee lover, which is why the Bean Box Twelve Mornings of Coffee (Buy It, $68, beanbox.com) calendar caught my eye as I was holiday shopping. Whether it's for your favorite early bird or a treat for yourself, this advent calendar is a must-have for the busy holiday season. (Related: The Best Advent Calendars for the Holidays)

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO